University of California extends application deadline

Students on UC San Diego's campus
Students on UC San Diego’s campus in 2019.
(John Gibbins)
By Gary Robbins
The University of California system announced on Twitter Sunday that it is extending the deadline for fall 2021 admission to 11:59 p.m. Friday because it has been experiencing technical difficulties online.

The deadline had been sent to expire today.

The UC said shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday that, “The UC Application is currently experiencing an outage. We are investigating how to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

The system said less than an hour later, “Due to the technical difficulties that many were experiencing on Nov. 29, the deadline for the UC Application has been extended to 11:59 p.m. PST, Friday, Dec. 4.

Although the novel coronavirus has forced campuses in the UC system to offer most classes online this fall, the system has been experiencing growth, particularly UC San Diego, which recently surpassed the 40,000 mark in enrollment for the first time.

Robbins writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Gary Robbins

