One killed, two seriously injured in Pasadena park shooting

Pasadena police are looking for a suspect after three men were shot in a park, one of them fatally.

Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Pasadena Police Department received calls of shots fired on the north side of Villa Parke near Parke Street.

Officers arrived to find one man dead at the scene and two others injured with gunshot wounds, said Lt. Bill Grisafe, a spokesman for the Police Department. Both men are hospitalized in serious condition, Grisafe said.

The northern end of Villa Parke and Parke Street were shut down as detectives investigated. Officials don’t have a suspect description, but said a dark colored sedan may be involved.

Grisafe said officers don’t know whether the shooting was a drive-by. Detectives are searching for witnesses and video evidence of the crime.