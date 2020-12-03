Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Another mysterious monolith appears, this time in Southern California

A monolith on a hiking trail in Atascadero attracts some visitors.
(KKFX-TV via YouTube)
By Associated Press
A shiny metal monolith has been spotted in Southern California that appears similar to one discovered in the Utah desert.

It’s unclear who placed the gleaming structure at the top of the Pine Mountain Loop hiking trail in Atascadero, Fox affiliate KKFX in San Luis Obispo reported Wednesday. The tall, silver column drew some hikers to the area after photos were posted on social media.

“Pretty sure it wasn’t here yesterday,” hiker Dennis Swanson told the TV station.

At least two other monoliths have been spotted elsewhere. A similar structure that officials said was made of riveted plates of stainless steel drew international attention after wildlife officials stumbled across it in southeastern Utah, planted in the area’s distinctive red rock.

It vanished a few days later just as mysteriously as it appeared.

“I think it disappeared from Utah and landed right here in Atascadero,” hiker Blake Huhn told KKFX.

The Utah monolith had been placed without permission on public land. Local station KSTU-TV reported that the structure had been toppled by a group of people who said to “leave no trace.”

“Right after it had fallen over and made a loud thud, one of them said, ‘This is why you don’t leave trash in the desert,’” Colorado photographer Ross Bernards told the Salt Lake City TV station.

Visitors who trekked out to the remote location left behind a mess of human waste and debris and parked their cars on vegetation, officials said.

In Romania, a journalist with a local publication reported that a monolith also disappeared after being found on a hill. A local official said that structure was placed without permission as well.

California
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

