11-year-old Northern California boy shoots himself during online class, authorities say

An 11-year-old student from Woodbridge Elementary School in San Joaquin County died Wednesday after he shot himself at home during an online class in what was apparently a suicide, sheriff’s officials said.

The student, Adan Llanos, died from injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced.

CBS 13 reported that sheriff’s officials confirmed the boy was in his Zoom class with his microphone and camera off, when he shot himself. His sister, who was distance learning in another room, found him and told a neighbor and her teacher, who helped call authorities.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office received several calls reporting a person had been shot. Deputies were called to the 300 block of Sterling Street in Woodbridge, where the student was found with a head injury, sheriff’s officials said.

The boy was rushed to a hospital for medical treatment. At the time, sheriff’s officials said his condition was unknown, and the boy’s parents were by his side. A few hours later, deputies announced the boy had died.

“Our thoughts are with the family and all those affected by this tragic event,” the Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.

Sheriff’s detectives were called to the scene to conduct an investigation.

Cathy Nichols-Washer, superintendent of the Lodi Unified School District, said the school community is “deeply saddened” about the student’s death. She said counseling and bereavement support services are available to students and staff. She asked parents who have concerns about their child’s reaction to this death to contact their school for support services.

“Our thoughts are with the family affected by this terrible tragedy,” Nichols-Washer said in a written statement on Facebook. “We also offer our condolences to the Woodbridge Elementary community.”