12-year-old on bike killed in Costa Mesa when moving truck runs stop sign

A 12-year-old boy riding his bicycle with his father in Costa Mesa was struck and killed Sunday by a man authorities say was driving under the influence.

Noel Bascon of Costa Mesa and his father were riding bikes shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday and had entered a crosswalk at Junipero and Arlington drives when a rented moving truck blew through at a stop sign and struck the boy, Costa Mesa police said.

The child was thrown several feet into the air, according to a news release. A passerby who witnessed the collision began administering CPR until first responders arrived.

“The officers continued CPR and administered an [automated external defibrillator] until Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue medics arrived,” the release stated. “The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.”

The Costa Mesa Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation team arrived and interviewed the driver and passenger of the truck, both of whom remained at the scene and were arrested.

The driver — Richard Lavalle, 59, of Long Beach — was booked on suspicion of murder, driving under the influence and a parole violation. The passenger, Lee Anna Diaz Murphy, 56, of Artesia, was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substances and unlawful paraphernalia.

Costa Mesa police are asking anyone with additional information to contact Traffic Investigator Kha Bao at (714) 754-5264.

Cardine writes for Times Community News.