California

Woman is pulled from truck pinned under container loader at Port of Long Beach

Shipping containers aboard rail cars stand against a backdrop of cargo cranes
A woman was rescued by the Long Beach Fire Department on Wednesday after the truck she was driving was pinned under a container loader.
(Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)
By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
The Long Beach Fire Department rescued a woman on Wednesday who was trapped in a truck that was pinned underneath a container loader at the Port of Long Beach.

Officials responded to the incident just before 8 p.m., according to Jack Crabtree, a public information officer with the department.

Multiple fire engines and a search-and-rescue team worked to extract the woman, who is in her 60s.

“It was just very technical because it was involving two different vehicles that we had to stabilize and cut around to be able to remove her,” said Crabtree.

He said he did not know how the crash occurred or if someone was operating the container loader at the time. The woman, who had been driving the truck, was taken to a hospital with injuries but was said to be stable.

Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

