California again shatters single-day coronavirus case record: more than 42,000 cases

California has shattered another grim record — more than 42,000 coronavirus cases in a single day, breaking a record set just a week ago.

A Los Angeles Times county-by-county tally tallied 42,129 coronavirus cases across the state Monday. That’s the first time more than 40,000 cases have been reported by the state’s local health agencies in a single day. And it breaks the single-day record set on Dec. 8, when 35,400 coronavirus cases were recorded.

The state is now averaging nearly 33,000 new coronavirus cases a day over the last week — the highest level ever recorded.

Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations also continued breaking records. On Sunday, there were 13,635 people in California hospitalized, the 16th consecutive day the record has been broken. COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide are now six times worse than they were in late October.

The number of people in the intensive care units with COVID-19 have also soared, climbing to 2,967 on Sunday. That’s more than quadruple the number from Nov. 1.

Daily COVID-19 deaths are also climbing, too. The Times’ tally found that 155 deaths were recorded statewide Monday. That brings the average daily number of COVID-19 deaths to 164, the sixth consecutive day that number has broken the record.

Advertisement

The counts came on a day that saw the first Californians were vaccinated with inoculations to COVID-19.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that there are some initial signs that the new stay-at-home order — in effect for most of the state for a week — was starting to work to reduce the movement of Californians.

“That is buying us time,” Newsom said.

But it will take time for the stay-at-home orders that went into effect in much of California on Dec. 6 to begin having an effect.

Advertisement

Barbara Ferrer, the L.A. County public health director, said she hoped to see the effects of the stay-at-home order become apparent in a stabilizing or decrease in the number of new daily coronavirus cases around Christmas in L.A. County.

Intensive care unit capacity was tight across the southern half of the state.

Across Southern California, available ICU capacity fell to 2.7% on Monday, down from 4.2% a day earlier. In the San Joaquin Valley, it fell again to 0%, meaning some critically ill patients must be housed in areas of hospitals not normally designed to care for ICU patients.