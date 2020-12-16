COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Southern California

The COVID-19 vaccine continues to roll out throughout Southern California.
At least three more hospitals began vaccine distribution Wednesday, including UC Irvine Health, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
The question on everyone’s mind now: When can I get it?
The state’s initial allocation — 327,600 doses in all — will go mostly to acute-care hospitals to be administered to healthcare workers, although some counties have said they also will send a portion to skilled nursing facilities.
California is planning on receiving roughly 2.1 million doses by the end of the year, Governor Gavin Newsom said. But the vaccine is not expected to be available to everyone who wants it until at least the spring.
The Long Beach City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to draft an urgent ordinance mandating an extra $4 per hour for grocery store workers for at least the next 120 days. Other cities are considering similar measures.