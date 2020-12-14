Your questions about COVID-19 vaccines answered

The first American healthcare workers have started receiving vaccinations against COVID-19, a major turning point in the U.S., which has recorded more infections and deaths than any other country in the world. Naturally, we all have questions about these developments.
Timeline and logistics
What we know now is that healthcare workers are first in line to be vaccinated in California and other states. An expert panel has advised the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that nursing home residents should be next in line, though each state will make its own decision. Los Angeles County plans to follow that recommendation, and then vaccinate essential workers and other high-risk groups. The exact details are still being worked out, though, and there is debate about who should be considered an essential worker.
Vaccine safety
Vaccines are safe. The COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech that has been approved for emergency use was subject to well-established procedures to evaluate vaccine safety by scientists at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and elsewhere. California and other Western states have also endorsed the Pfizer vaccine’s safety. Early on in Britain’s first vaccinations, two people may have had allergic reactions, but they recovered.
The FDA has never approved or authorized a vaccine that uses mRNA (see the section on vaccine science below for more on mRNA) before. Nevertheless, Commissioner Stephen Hahn said the technology has been around long enough that regulators are “very comfortable” with the platform.
Vaccine science
Scientists had a head start in creating vaccines during this pandemic, based on earlier advances made against the SARS and MERS coronaviruses, which are relatives of the virus that has upended 2020.
BNT162b2, as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is officially known, was developed in a matter of months thanks to a new method that uses a piece of the coronavirus’ genetic code rather than the virus itself. The Moderna vaccine, which could receive emergency use authorization soon, works similarly.
Once the vaccine is injected into the body, the genetic payload — called messenger RNA, or mRNA — instructs cells to produce specific coronavirus proteins. The immune system responds by creating antibodies that are primed to attack the real coronavirus, said Dr. Bruce Walker, an immunology and infectious diseases researcher at Harvard and MIT.
“The process lasts in the body for about 36 hours,” Walker said. “Then the vaccine is degraded and essentially gone.” But the crucial antibodies remain.