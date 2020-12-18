Do you know anyone who is bending the rules to get the COVID-19 vaccine first?

The first people who are supposed to get the COVID-19 vaccine are frontline healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

But well-connected and wealthy patients are already trying to find ways to get a dose of the vaccine faster, including by offering tens of thousands of dollars in cash, The Times reported.

The Times needs your help to learn more about the medical organizations, doctors or other institutions that are helping people with wealth, status or connections get immunized sooner than federal and state guidelines recommend. Share your tip below, and a reporter will get in touch.

If you would prefer to share an anonymous tip, you can do so here. We will not print your name or use your information without contacting you first.