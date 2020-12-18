Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Do you know anyone who is bending the rules to get the COVID-19 vaccine first?

Wealthy and well-connected patients are looking for ways to get the COVID-19 vaccine faster.
(Win McNamee / Getty Images)
By Laura J. Nelson
Maya Lau
Share

The first people who are supposed to get the COVID-19 vaccine are frontline healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

But well-connected and wealthy patients are already trying to find ways to get a dose of the vaccine faster, including by offering tens of thousands of dollars in cash, The Times reported.

The Times needs your help to learn more about the medical organizations, doctors or other institutions that are helping people with wealth, status or connections get immunized sooner than federal and state guidelines recommend. Share your tip below, and a reporter will get in touch.

If you would prefer to share an anonymous tip, you can do so here. We will not print your name or use your information without contacting you first.

Advertisement

CaliforniaCOVID-19 PandemicCOVID-19 Vaccines
Laura J. Nelson

Laura J. Nelson is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, covering transportation and mobility.

Maya Lau

Maya Lau is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She can be reached at (213) 221-5754 and can receive encrypted texts, documents and photos at that number using the Signal app. Her e-mail is maya.lau@latimes.com.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement
Advertisement