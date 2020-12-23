Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dead baby found in Koreatown alley

By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
The body of a baby was found in an alley in Koreatown on Wednesday evening, police said.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Olympic Division responded to a call just after 5 p.m., according to spokesman Tony Im. They found a baby about 26 weeks old, he said.

Authorities had set up a crime scene, and the department’s abused child unit was conducting an investigation into the death.

Im could not provide information as to whether the baby had been identified, its sex or how it had died.

