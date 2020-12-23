Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

First woman to command a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier will lead San Diego-based Abraham Lincoln

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will take command of the USS Abraham Lincoln in the summer.
Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will take command of the USS Abraham Lincoln next summer. She is the first woman selected to command a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.
(U.S. Navy)
By Andrew Dyer
Share
SAN DIEGO — 

Navy Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, who was selected earlier this month to be the first woman to command a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, has been assigned command of the San Diego-based Abraham Lincoln, the Navy announced Wednesday.

Bauernschmidt previously served as the Lincoln’s executive officer — another first for a woman — from 2016 to 2019. After leaving the Lincoln, Bauernschmidt served as the commanding officer of the amphibious transport dock San Diego, a command she left in October.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to be selected,” Bauernschmidt said in a statement. “I love leading sailors and I take that responsibility extremely seriously.”

Bauernschmidt graduated from the Naval Academy in 1994. Women from that class, the Navy said, were the first to serve on combatant ships and aircraft. She trained as a helicopter pilot and spent much of her early flying career with helicopter squadrons at Naval Air Station North Island.

Advertisement

She is slated to take command of the ship in the summer, the Navy said.

Dyer writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

California
Andrew Dyer

Andrew Dyer covers the military and veterans issues for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Originally from San Antonio, Texas, he joined the Navy in 2001 and served for 10 years. After leaving the Navy, he enrolled at Southwestern College in Chula Vista to study journalism. He transferred to San Diego State where he worked as opinion editor and editor-in-chief of the university’s student newspaper, The Daily Aztec. Before joining the U-T, he covered the craft beer industry for San Diego CityBeat.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement
Advertisement