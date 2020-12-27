Officials ID man killed at illegal street racing event in Carson on Christmas

Officials have identified a 66-year-old man who died on Christmas Day after a car reportedly lost control during an illegal street racing event and plowed into a group of spectators in Carson.

Daniel Patten II of Long Beach died after the incident Friday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

The Daily Breeze reported that two cars were racing and crashed into each other near a crowd of people. The collision happened around 1:45 p.m. in the 900 block of 230th Street, said the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

There were five additional victims who sustained injuries but their conditions are unknown.

Advertisement

There are no suspects in custody.