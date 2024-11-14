Church youth leader killed by speeding luxury car in the San Fernando Valley
A 22-year-old youth leader at a Van Nuys church has died from injuries sustained in a collision Friday night on Sherman Way that stemmed from an apparent street race between a Rolls-Royce and Mercedes-Benz.
Rangel Vega, 22, was driving a Honda Civic with his childhood friend, 22-year-old Alejandro Luquin, after attending a young adult service at Iglesia En El Camino at 14800 Sherman Way. Authorities say the two were struck on their way to dinner around 9:50 p.m. by a Mercedes-Benz GT63 that had been speeding west on Sherman Way alongside a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Vega was turning left into a parking lot at Sherman Circle when the driver of the Mercedes-Benz struck the right side of his vehicle, the Los Angeles Police Department said. To avoid striking the Civic, the driver of the Rolls veered to the left into oncoming lanes and collided with a Chevrolet Traverse before fleeing on foot, police said.
Vega, Luquin and the Mercedes driver were transported to a hospital. Vega died a day later on Saturday night, according to a GoFundMe page set up by Jennifer Lopez, a family friend.
A driver struck a horse early Sunday on the 15 Freeway in Norco, according to a Riverside County fire official. It was unclear how the horse got onto the freeway.
“He is now rejoicing and worshiping the Lord as he loved to do,” Lopez wrote. “He will forever be in our hearts and part of our ministry at La Iglesia En El Camino.”
The L.A. medical examiner’s office has yet to confirm Vega’s death.
Luquin is recovering from his injuries and may require additional surgery, according to the fundraising page. The Mercedes driver has been arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, police said.
Authorities are still looking for the Rolls-Royce driver and urge anyone with information to call (818) 644-8114 or (818) 644-8255. People with tips can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, or visit lacrimestoppers.org.
More to Read
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.