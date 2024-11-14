Church youth leader killed by speeding luxury car in the San Fernando Valley

An investigation is underway after two people were ejected from this Honda after being struck by another vehicle traveling west on Sherman Way on Nov. 8.

A 22-year-old youth leader at a Van Nuys church has died from injuries sustained in a collision Friday night on Sherman Way that stemmed from an apparent street race between a Rolls-Royce and Mercedes-Benz.

Rangel Vega, 22, was driving a Honda Civic with his childhood friend, 22-year-old Alejandro Luquin, after attending a young adult service at Iglesia En El Camino at 14800 Sherman Way. Authorities say the two were struck on their way to dinner around 9:50 p.m. by a Mercedes-Benz GT63 that had been speeding west on Sherman Way alongside a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Vega was turning left into a parking lot at Sherman Circle when the driver of the Mercedes-Benz struck the right side of his vehicle, the Los Angeles Police Department said. To avoid striking the Civic, the driver of the Rolls veered to the left into oncoming lanes and collided with a Chevrolet Traverse before fleeing on foot, police said.

Vega, Luquin and the Mercedes driver were transported to a hospital. Vega died a day later on Saturday night, according to a GoFundMe page set up by Jennifer Lopez, a family friend.

“He is now rejoicing and worshiping the Lord as he loved to do,” Lopez wrote. “He will forever be in our hearts and part of our ministry at La Iglesia En El Camino.”

The L.A. medical examiner’s office has yet to confirm Vega’s death.

Luquin is recovering from his injuries and may require additional surgery, according to the fundraising page. The Mercedes driver has been arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, police said.

