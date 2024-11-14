Advertisement
California

Church youth leader killed by speeding luxury car in the San Fernando Valley

An investigation is underway after this Honda was struck by another vehicle on Sherman Way.
An investigation is underway after two people were ejected from this Honda after being struck by another vehicle traveling west on Sherman Way on Nov. 8.
(OnScene.TV)
By Jasmine Mendez
Share via

A 22-year-old youth leader at a Van Nuys church has died from injuries sustained in a collision Friday night on Sherman Way that stemmed from an apparent street race between a Rolls-Royce and Mercedes-Benz.

Rangel Vega, 22, was driving a Honda Civic with his childhood friend, 22-year-old Alejandro Luquin, after attending a young adult service at Iglesia En El Camino at 14800 Sherman Way. Authorities say the two were struck on their way to dinner around 9:50 p.m. by a Mercedes-Benz GT63 that had been speeding west on Sherman Way alongside a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Vega was turning left into a parking lot at Sherman Circle when the driver of the Mercedes-Benz struck the right side of his vehicle, the Los Angeles Police Department said. To avoid striking the Civic, the driver of the Rolls veered to the left into oncoming lanes and collided with a Chevrolet Traverse before fleeing on foot, police said.

Advertisement

Vega, Luquin and the Mercedes driver were transported to a hospital. Vega died a day later on Saturday night, according to a GoFundMe page set up by Jennifer Lopez, a family friend.

LOCATION: I15 N So / Limonite Ave Exit 103 AREA/CITY: Norco DETAILS: California Highway Patrol, Riverside Office and Cal Fire, Riverside County responded to a horse trailer on the freeway that had lost a horse and the horse was running in lanes. Multiple reports were coming in of the horse in lanes and a man in lanes trying to catch the horse, soon after a car hit the horse killing it. The driver of the car that hit the horse was transported to a local area hospital with unknown injuries. The passenger of the car that hit the horse was pronounced deceased at the scene by firefighter paramedics. At this time, CHP officers are looking for the driver of the horse trailer, at this time he has left the scene.

California

Motorist, horse killed in collision on 15 Freeway in Norco

A driver struck a horse early Sunday on the 15 Freeway in Norco, according to a Riverside County fire official. It was unclear how the horse got onto the freeway.

Sept. 22, 2024

“He is now rejoicing and worshiping the Lord as he loved to do,” Lopez wrote. “He will forever be in our hearts and part of our ministry at La Iglesia En El Camino.”

The L.A. medical examiner’s office has yet to confirm Vega’s death.

Luquin is recovering from his injuries and may require additional surgery, according to the fundraising page. The Mercedes driver has been arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, police said.

Advertisement

Authorities are still looking for the Rolls-Royce driver and urge anyone with information to call (818) 644-8114 or (818) 644-8255. People with tips can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

More to Read

CaliforniaCrime & Courts
Jasmine Mendez

Jasmine “Jaz” Mendez is an editorial assistant at the Los Angeles Times. She previously was a reporting intern for the Metro Desk, covering housing in Los Angeles. Mendez graduated from Cal State Northridge with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a minor in Spanish-language journalism.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement