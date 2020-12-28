Thunderstorm slams Southland

Los Angeles’ first significant storm of the season arrived overnight, bringing with it intense lightning, rolling thunder, hail and the increased potential for road hazards and debris flows.

The storm pummeled Southern California, dropping as much as 12 inches of snow in high-elevation mountain areas and half an inch of rain in downtown L.A. before dawn, according to the National Weather Service.

Traffic is light in downtown Long Beach on a rainy Monday night. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Motorists navigate a flooded section of Atlantic Avenue in Long Beach on a rainy Monday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Raindrops capture reflections of palm trees in San Pedro on Monday. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

People protect themselves from the rain and cold weather while walking along a pathway near the beach in Santa Monica on Monday. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Clouds drift over the L.A. Basin as rain falls during the last storm of the year in a view from the Griffith Observatory. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Antonio Sanchez, 33, of Torrance fishes in the rain at Redondo Beach Pier on Monday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Antonio Sanchez continues fishing. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Gerardo Molina of Los Angeles shields himself from the rain while walking at Palisades Park in Santa Monica. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

A pathway near the beach in Santa Monica. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Pedestrians cross Chick Hearn Court at Figueroa Street near Staples Center the day the Lakers are scheduled to play a game. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Few people visit Staples Center, where fans are not allowed to attend Lakers, Clippers and Kings games under pandemic-related restrictions. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)