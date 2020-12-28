Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Thunderstorm slams Southland

A man pushes a trash cart along a shoreline.
Cervando Lopez Garcia makes his way to a dumpster after collecting trash near the Malibu Pier.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles’ first significant storm of the season arrived overnight, bringing with it intense lightning, rolling thunder, hail and the increased potential for road hazards and debris flows.

The storm pummeled Southern California, dropping as much as 12 inches of snow in high-elevation mountain areas and half an inch of rain in downtown L.A. before dawn, according to the National Weather Service.

A wet and nearly empty road in downtown Long Beach.
Traffic is light in downtown Long Beach on a rainy Monday night.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
An SUV goes through a flooded part of a road, splashing water.
Motorists navigate a flooded section of Atlantic Avenue in Long Beach on a rainy Monday.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Raindrops cover a reflection of palm trees on a glass surface.
Raindrops capture reflections of palm trees in San Pedro on Monday.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Two people and a person walking a dog stroll along a pathway on a beach.
People protect themselves from the rain and cold weather while walking along a pathway near the beach in Santa Monica on Monday.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Dark clouds drift over the Los Angeles skyline.
Clouds drift over the L.A. Basin as rain falls during the last storm of the year in a view from the Griffith Observatory.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
A man fishes in the rain on a pier.
Antonio Sanchez, 33, of Torrance fishes in the rain at Redondo Beach Pier on Monday.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Dark clouds hang over a fisherman on a pier.
Antonio Sanchez continues fishing.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
A man under an umbrella walks by a person sitting on a bench under a blanket.
Gerardo Molina of Los Angeles shields himself from the rain while walking at Palisades Park in Santa Monica.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
A jogger and two people on a pathway on a beach.
A pathway near the beach in Santa Monica.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
The wind flips the umbrella of a pedestrian at an intersection.
Pedestrians cross Chick Hearn Court at Figueroa Street near Staples Center the day the Lakers are scheduled to play a game.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
A person under an umbrella walks by a statue of hockey players.
Few people visit Staples Center, where fans are not allowed to attend Lakers, Clippers and Kings games under pandemic-related restrictions.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
A rainbow appears amid pouring rain over a port.
A rainbow glows above Ft. MacArthur between bands of rain on Monday in San Pedro.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

