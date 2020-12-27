First significant storm of season will bring rain, snow to Southern California

The first considerable storm of the season will hit Southern California overnight, bringing rain and snow ahead of the new year.

Rain will move into Ventura and Los Angeles counties Sunday evening, with the first peak after midnight into mid-morning Monday, according to David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

A second wave will cross L.A. County later in the afternoon Monday and will continue into the early evening. Although that wave is expected to be more intense, it’s expected to be shorter in duration, Sweet said.

Half an inch to an inch of rain is expected for coast and valley areas and one to two inches in the foothills. In the mountains, six to 12 inches of snow is expected and there might be an inch or two of snow accumulating on top of the Grapevine late Monday.

“It’s a very healthy storm,” Sweet said. “Hopefully this will relieve our high fire danger for a period of time. I can’t say it’ll relieve it entirely, but it might provide at least a brief respite.”