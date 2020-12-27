Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

First significant storm of season will bring rain, snow to Southern California

Passing rain clouds provide another colorful sunset as seen over the Hollywood Reservoir on Thursday.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Brittny MejiaStaff Writer 
The first considerable storm of the season will hit Southern California overnight, bringing rain and snow ahead of the new year.

Rain will move into Ventura and Los Angeles counties Sunday evening, with the first peak after midnight into mid-morning Monday, according to David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

A second wave will cross L.A. County later in the afternoon Monday and will continue into the early evening. Although that wave is expected to be more intense, it’s expected to be shorter in duration, Sweet said.

Half an inch to an inch of rain is expected for coast and valley areas and one to two inches in the foothills. In the mountains, six to 12 inches of snow is expected and there might be an inch or two of snow accumulating on top of the Grapevine late Monday.

“It’s a very healthy storm,” Sweet said. “Hopefully this will relieve our high fire danger for a period of time. I can’t say it’ll relieve it entirely, but it might provide at least a brief respite.”

California
Brittny Mejia

Brittny Mejia is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering the 2020 presidential campaign. She is a military brat who calls Germany home and is a graduate of the University of Arizona.

