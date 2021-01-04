Driver found shot to death after vehicle crashes in East L.A.

What appeared to be a traffic collision in East Los Angeles early Monday is now being investigated as a homicide after it was discovered the driver had been shot, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a one-car crash just before 3 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Hicks Avenue.

Officers found a man behind the wheel who appeared to be unconscious, but further assessment revealed he had been shot and was not breathing. Paramedics who arrived afterward pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Once it became clear the crash involved a shooting, CHP relinquished the case to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, CHP Officer Ramberto Salcido said.

The Sheriff’s Department is now investigating the shooting death, said Deputy Michelle Sanchez, a spokeswoman for the department.

#LASD Homicide Detectives are responding to a Shooting Death Investigation, 1200 blk S. Hicks Ave., Unincorp. East LA - https://t.co/XN3bHDwi2z pic.twitter.com/ASpqQDPiuh — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 4, 2021

The events leading up to the shooting are still unknown. However, “It happens many, many times where somebody is shot, and they keep driving,” Deputy Trina Schrader said. “That happens all the time, and then they crash.”

Authorities have not identified any suspects in the shooting, Sanchez said.

OnScene.TV contributed to this report.