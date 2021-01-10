Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Gunman who killed one and critically wounded two others in Boyle Heights remains at large

A map of Los Angeles' Eastside with a label pointing to location of a shooting in Boyle Heights
(Los Angeles Times)
By Doug SmithSenior Writer 
A gunman who fatally shot a man and critically wounded two others in an altercation Saturday in Boyle Heights remained at large, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting occurred about 8:50 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Fickett Street following an altercation that was believed to be gang-related, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said.

The shooter fired multiple shots and fled on foot, Lopez said.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims, a man and a woman, were transported to a local hospital and were in critical condition, Lopez said. The victims were all in their 20s, Lopez said.

No suspect had yet been identified as of midmorning Sunday.

California
Doug Smith

Los Angeles Times senior writer Doug Smith scouts Los Angeles for the ragged edges where public policy meets real people, combining data analysis and gumshoe reporting to tell L.A. stories through his 50 years of experience covering the city.

