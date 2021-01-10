Gunman who killed one and critically wounded two others in Boyle Heights remains at large
A gunman who fatally shot a man and critically wounded two others in an altercation Saturday in Boyle Heights remained at large, authorities said Sunday.
The shooting occurred about 8:50 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Fickett Street following an altercation that was believed to be gang-related, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said.
The shooter fired multiple shots and fled on foot, Lopez said.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims, a man and a woman, were transported to a local hospital and were in critical condition, Lopez said. The victims were all in their 20s, Lopez said.
No suspect had yet been identified as of midmorning Sunday.
