Six inmates on the loose after using a homemade rope to escape Merced County jail

Sheriff’s deputies in Merced, Calif., were searching Sunday for six inmates who used a homemade rope to escape from the county jail late Saturday, authorities said.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release on Facebook on Sunday morning seeking the public’s help in apprehending the escapees, who were described as armed and dangerous. All but one is facing charges for violent felonies, including murder

It said the inmates were able to get to the roof of the facility in downtown Merced and then used the rope to scale down the side of the building.

The escapees were listed as Jorge Barron, 20, of Atwater, Calif.; Gabriel Francis Coronado, 19, of Atwater; Manuel Allen Leon, 21, of Vallejo, Calif.; Andres Nunez Rodriguez Jr., 21 of Planada, Calif.; Fabian Cruz Roman, 22 of Los Banos, Calif.; and Edgar Eduardo Ventura, 22 of Portland, Ore.

Roman is facing a murder charge. Coronado and Rodriguez Jr. are charged with attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participation in a criminal street gang and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Ventura is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, participation in a criminal street gang and violation of probation.

Leon is charged with assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, reckless driving to evade an officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm and violation of probation.

Barron is charged with violation of probation.