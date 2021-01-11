Sheriff’s deputies shoot, kill stabbing suspect in Altadena

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man after authorities said he stabbed a woman in Altadena on Sunday.

Bystanders flagged down a deputy from the Altadena station near Figueroa Drive and Lincoln Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. and said a man had stabbed a woman while she was walking in the area, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Another unit responded, and deputies found the stabbing suspect nearby, holding a knife, sheriff’s officials said.

The deputies tried to detain the man at gunpoint, but he raised the knife and charged at them, prompting one or more deputies to open fire, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The man, who was in his 50s, died at the scene at about 4:20 p.m., according to authorities. His identity was not released pending notification of family.

The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for stab wounds to her upper back; her condition was not immediately known, sheriff’s authorities said.

Additional details of what led to the stabbing were not immediately available Monday.