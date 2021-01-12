Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Three injured in shooting near Avalon Gardens in South Los Angeles

By Matthew OrmsethStaff Writer 
Share

Three people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening near the Avalon Gardens housing project in South Los Angeles, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officers responded just before 8 p.m. to a shooting near 89th Street and Central Avenue, LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes said.

Three people were wounded in the incident, Cervantes said. Two of them suffered gunshot wounds, and the nature of the third person’s wounds wasn’t immediately clear, Cervantes said.

A suspect remains outstanding. Cervantes did not immediately have a description of the suspect.

California
Matthew Ormseth

Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, he covered city news and state politics at the Hartford Courant. He grew up in Arcadia and graduated from Cornell University.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement
Advertisement