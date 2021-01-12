Three injured in shooting near Avalon Gardens in South Los Angeles

Three people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening near the Avalon Gardens housing project in South Los Angeles, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officers responded just before 8 p.m. to a shooting near 89th Street and Central Avenue, LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes said.

Three people were wounded in the incident, Cervantes said. Two of them suffered gunshot wounds, and the nature of the third person’s wounds wasn’t immediately clear, Cervantes said.

A suspect remains outstanding. Cervantes did not immediately have a description of the suspect.