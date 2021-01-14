Homes evacuated as brush fire burns in Thousands Oaks

A brush fire ignited Thursday evening in Thousand Oaks, prompting evacuations as Santa Ana winds pushed the flames toward some homes, authorities said.

The fire broke out near Erbes Road and Fernleaf Court and was burning across 250 acres as of 6:30 p.m., according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Santa Ana winds blowing from the northeast have pushed the fire west across Erbes Road, threatening nearby structures to the southwest, said Scott Thomsen, a spokesman for the Fire Department.

“There are homes not far away,” he said.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department has issued an evacuation order for residents who live between the 23 Freeway, Olsen Road, Erbes Road and the Bard Reservoir.

The Ventura County Fire Department has dispatched 10 engines, two bulldozer crews and a helicopter to battle the flames, Thomsen said.