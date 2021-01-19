3 Beverly Hills residents, including a doctor, arrested in Capitol attack

Three Beverly Hills residents have been arrested on federal charges alleging they were part of the mob that stormed into the Capitol earlier this month.

Gina Bisignano, 52, was taken into custody by FBI agents Tuesday morning , and on Monday John Strand, 37, and Simone Gold, 55, were arrested , according to an FBI spokeswoman. All three were taken into custody without incident, according to Laura Eimiller, a spokeswoman for the FBI’s Los Angeles office. They are expected to make court appearances Tuesday afternoon.

More than 100 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the violent incursion into the Capitol building on Jan. 6, and scores more are under investigation, according to federal prosecutors and the FBI.

Bisignano, the owner of a skincare and eyelash store who has taken a lead role in organizing weekly protests in Beverly Hills in support of President Trump, told the Beverly Hills Courier last week that she entered the Capitol, but said she was experiencing a panic attack and needed to find somewhere safe.

“I couldn’t breathe. I was having a panic attack. I needed air,” she told the newspaper. “Every time I opened my eyes, they were burning. My mouth was burning. Everything was burning, and I couldn’t breathe.”

“I was caught up, I was scared, I was excited,” Bisignano told the Courier. “A guy said to say that over the megaphone. I don’t even remember saying it.”

In several images posted on Twitter, a woman identified by the Courier as Bisignano is seen holding a megaphone. And in a video posted to Twitter, a woman identified by the newspaper as Bisignano is seen leaning out of the Capitol building through a broken window and calling to others in the mob. “We need Americans,” she said. “Come on, guys. We need patriots. You guys, it’s the way in.”

It is not the first time Bisignano has found herself in trouble. In December, a neighbor recorded her repeatedly using a homophobic slur while ranting about the stay-at-home order and other measures in place in Los Angeles to stem the spread of the coronavirus. After news outlets around the world picked up the viral video, Bisignano apologized.

Gold, a physician, was among a group of doctors who in July appeared in front of the U.S. Supreme Court to decry pandemic lockdowns and has advocated unproven treatments for the illness caused by the virus, such as the use of hydroxychloroquine.

Last week, she confirmed to the Washington Post she is a woman seen on video wielding a bullhorn inside the Capitol with the mob.

Strand is the self-described communications director for the Beverly Hills Freedom rallies in support of Trump and in opposition to California’s efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.