What you need to know as L.A. County lifts stay-at-home COVID-19 rules

Hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted statewide stay-at-home coronavirus rules, Los Angeles County announced that it was following suit, setting the stage for a significant reopening of certain sectors of the economy.

The changes will allow outdoor dining again and will ease restrictions on other businesses, such as personal care services.

The move comes as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are beginning to decline after a devastating winter surge.

Outdoor dining: The county suspended outdoor restaurant dining as the winter surge worsened. The change garnered widespread outrage and legal challenges from some restaurants. Under a new health order, the county said outdoor dining will again be allowed starting Friday, for the first time since Thanksgiving. Indoor restaurant dining remains prohibited.

Curfew: Rules that halted operations of nonessential businesses between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. will be lifted starting Friday.

Private gatherings: Residents are allowed for the first time since Nov. 30 to meet with people outside their household. Gatherings are limited to three households and a total of 15 people and must be held outdoors.

Family entertainment centers: These may open for outdoor operations at 50% capacity, effective immediately.

Museums/zoos/aquariums: These may open immediately for outdoor operations.

Card rooms: These may open immediately for outdoor operations at 50% capacity.



Miniature golf/go karts/batting cages: These may open immediately for outdoor operations at 50% capacity.



Hotels/motels: Tourism and individual travel are now permitted.

Personal care services, such as hair and nail salons: These may open immediately for indoor operations at 25% capacity.



Faith-based operations: These are recommended to resume outdoors only.

Malls/shopping centers: These are limited to 25% capacity indoors, an increase from 20%. Food courts and common areas must remain closed.



Fitness facilities: Gyms remain open for outdoor operations.