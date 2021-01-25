Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

What you need to know as L.A. County lifts stay-at-home COVID-19 rules

People dine on the outdoor patio at La Boheme in West Hollywood in July.
La Boheme in West Hollywood served diners on its patio in July. Outdoor dining will be allowed to resume in L.A. County on Friday.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Rong-Gong Lin II
Luke Money
Share

Hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted statewide stay-at-home coronavirus rules, Los Angeles County announced that it was following suit, setting the stage for a significant reopening of certain sectors of the economy.

The changes will allow outdoor dining again and will ease restrictions on other businesses, such as personal care services.

The move comes as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are beginning to decline after a devastating winter surge.

California

L.A. County to resume outdoor dining after COVID stay-at-home order is canceled

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 22: People wait in the standby line to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at Kedren Community Health Center on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. People younger than 65 are getting the COVID-19 vaccine. They are getting a vaccine by waiting on standby. When people do not show up for their appointment, rather than let the vaccine go to waste, the health center is administering on a first come first serve. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. County to resume outdoor dining after COVID stay-at-home order is canceled

With the state rescinding its stay-at-home order, Los Angeles County officials say they will reopen personal care services and outdoor dining at restaurants.

More Coverage

Newsom cancels California’s COVID-19 stay-at-home orders
Tracking the coronavirus in California
Advertisement

  • Outdoor dining: The county suspended outdoor restaurant dining as the winter surge worsened. The change garnered widespread outrage and legal challenges from some restaurants. Under a new health order, the county said outdoor dining will again be allowed starting Friday, for the first time since Thanksgiving. Indoor restaurant dining remains prohibited.
  • Curfew: Rules that halted operations of nonessential businesses between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. will be lifted starting Friday.
  • Private gatherings: Residents are allowed for the first time since Nov. 30 to meet with people outside their household. Gatherings are limited to three households and a total of 15 people and must be held outdoors.
  • Family entertainment centers: These may open for outdoor operations at 50% capacity, effective immediately.
  • Museums/zoos/aquariums: These may open immediately for outdoor operations.
  • Card rooms: These may open immediately for outdoor operations at 50% capacity.
  • Miniature golf/go karts/batting cages: These may open immediately for outdoor operations at 50% capacity.
  • Hotels/motels: Tourism and individual travel are now permitted.
  • Personal care services, such as hair and nail salons: These may open immediately for indoor operations at 25% capacity.
  • Faith-based operations: These are recommended to resume outdoors only.
  • Malls/shopping centers: These are limited to 25% capacity indoors, an increase from 20%. Food courts and common areas must remain closed.
  • Fitness facilities: Gyms remain open for outdoor operations.
  • Schools: There are no changes to schools in the latest health order.
CaliforniaCOVID-19 Pandemic
Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.

Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement
Advertisement