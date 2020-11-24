Restaurants ask court to allow outdoor dining in L.A. County

A group representing California restaurants has gone to court in an attempt to stop the impending ban on dining in Los Angeles County, arguing that restaurants can operate safely amid surging COVID-19 cases and the impact of a ban on food industry workers and owners will be enormous.

The California Restaurant Assn. on Tuesday morning asked an L.A. Superior Court judge to issue an order to stop the closures from going forward unless county health officials can provide scientific evidence backing their decision to impose dining ban.

Amid surging coronavirus cases, county health officials announced on Sunday that they would be temporarily suspending outdoor dining at restaurants, dealing a blow to Los Angeles’ already struggling restaurant and hospitality industry.

Under the new rules, which are scheduled to go into effect Wednesday night, all restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars in the county will be barred from serving customers in outdoor settings for at least three weeks. Indoor service has been prohibited since the spring.

In announcing the restrictions, health officials said they were necessary to cut down on places where large groups can gather and spread the virus.

But the association stressed the devastating fallout the ban could have on the restaurant industry.

“There are thousands of restaurants and many thousands more employees who could be out on the street right before the holiday season,” said Jot Condie, president and CEO of the California Restaurant Assn., in a statement.

Officials had warned last week that the rule would be imposed if the five-day average of new cases hit 4,000, or if hospitalizations topped 1,750 per day.

The five-day average reached 4,097 by Sunday, the Department of Public Health said, and hospitalizations stood at 1,473 on Saturday, an increase of 92% from a month before.

“The persistent high number of cases requires additional safety measures that limit mixing in settings where people are not wearing masks,” Barbara Ferrer, the Los Angeles County public health director, said in a statement.

