Crew of visiting Navy ship quarantining in San Diego hotels after coronavirus outbreak

Most sailors aboard the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer Chafee have been placed under quarantine in San Diego hotel rooms following a coronavirus outbreak among the crew, according to Navy officials.

An unspecified number of sailors assigned to the Hawaii-based ship have tested positive and have been isolating off the ship, according to Third Fleet spokesman Cmdr. Sean Robertson. Earlier, officials had said about a dozen personnel had tested positive.

The rest of the crew received tests Friday in response to the outbreak.

“In order to ensure the health of the force and guarantee mission readiness, most of the crew members assigned to USS Chafee have been placed in a Restriction-of-Movement (ROM) status in hotels in the local San Diego area,” Robertson said. “A caretaker crew will remain aboard in order to support the ship’s operational and material readiness, and execute necessary support functions.”

The ship will also be cleaned, he said.

None of the infected sailors has required hospitalization, Robertson said.

The ship has been in San Diego for training exercises.