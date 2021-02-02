Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

How to get your first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses in Ventura County

A sign in in front of shops in Ventura reads, "Face coverings required"
A sign reminds visitors to wear face coverings and observe social distancing in downtown Ventura.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Jessica Roy
Nearly two months after the first COVID-19 vaccine was administered in the United States, many California counties are still working out the kinks in the rollout system.

As of Feb 1., Ventura County is vaccinating only healthcare workers in the 1A tier and residents 75 and older. That’s different from many other parts of Southern California, where the vaccine is now available to residents 65 and older.

The bottleneck in lowering the age of eligibility is due to lack of supply, a representative for the county said.

“We are limited on supply. We give what we get, and we need more. We are advocating for more. We have the staffing and infrastructure but not enough vaccines to move to the next phase,” Ashley Bautista, a representative for the Ventura County Public Health Department, said in an email.

If you are not yet eligible, sign up at California’s My Turn site to be notified when you can make an appointment to get your vaccine.

Ventura County also sends email updates on weekdays about the vaccine. You can sign up for Ventura County’s vaccine update newsletter here.

This article reflects the most recent information that is available. We will update this article if we learn of changes to the vaccine rollout system. We also have information about other Southern California counties’ vaccine processes: Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego.

For people who are currently eligible in Ventura County, here’s how to sign up for an appointment:

How to sign up for the vaccine in Ventura County

People can make appointments to get the coronavirus vaccine at VenturaCountyRecovers.org or — for those without internet access — by calling (805) 477-7161.

On the website, scroll through the information about eligibility and what you’ll need to bring with you to your appointment; select which sector of vaccine eligibility you’re in from the drop-down menu; select whether you’re making an appointment for your first or second dose; then click the “I Understand” button at the bottom of the page.

On the next page, you’ll see a list of locations and dates. Click the blue highlighted text that says “Check for availability” next to the date you want. If all slots are taken at that site, you can try to select a different site. If it says “No appointments available” in red for the site you choose, you’ll have to wait until more slots are made available.

Batches of new appointments are released at 7:30 a.m. on Mondays, Bautista said in an email, and more become available during the week based on cancellations.

The county website says residents can also call their local pharmacy to ask whether they have vaccine appointments available. Ventura County also posts updates on appointment availability and more on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, as well as on Nextdoor.

If you get your first dose through the county, you will receive a reminder when it’s time to set up your appointment for your second dose.

Jessica Roy

Jessica Roy is an assistant editor on the utility journalism team at the L.A. Times. The utility journalism team publishes stories and information that help people solve problems, answer questions, and make big decisions about life in and around Los Angeles.

