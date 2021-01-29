Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
County by county, here’s how to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Southern California

The process for getting a COVID-19 vaccine varies county to county. We’re sorting out the steps you need to take to sign up for your first dose and ensure you get your second.

First, find out if you’re eligible at myturn.ca.gov or check your county’s public health website. You can also consult the state’s table that outlines eligibility.

In general, there’s a difference between sites run by city or county public health officials and vaccine clinics at nursing homes, hospitals, medical centers and pharmacies. If you live or work in a facility that provides vaccination, it may be easiest to get your shot that way. Contact your employer if you’re eligible for a vaccine because of your occupation.

But some people may find that the only way to get a shot is to navigate a public health department appointment system. See below for details by county (so far, we’ve covered L.A., Orange and Riverside counties, with more to come).

