California

One in custody after San Diego shooting prompts heavy police response

Police patrol vehicles line a street.
San Diego police patrol vehicles line Clairemont Mesa Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.
(K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Teri Figueroa
Karen Kucher, Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
SAN DIEGO  — 

San Diego police and SWAT officers converged in force on a busy street in the Clairemont Mesa neighborhood Thursday after an apparent shooting victim was found in front of a post office.

Within about two hours, officers had arrested one person and recovered a gun, Police Lt. Shawn Takeuchi said. But officers were still working to determine whether there might be a second person involved in the shooting.

Shortly before 2 p.m., police received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the area of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard and Clairemont Drive, Takeuchi said. Officers arrived to find a gunshot victim on the sidewalk in front of the post office and fire station.

The victim, who was in critical condition, was taken to a hospital, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Mónica Muñoz said. Takeuchi said he had been taken into surgery.

Two police officers on a rooftop.
San Diego police officers take up positions on a rooftop.
(K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)

Macy Mohrlock and her boyfriend, Chris Russell, came across a chaotic scene as they drove up to the post office. They said they saw a man lying on the walkway in front of the post office, with his pants down to his ankles. Bystanders were rushing to help the man. Some started CPR.

Soon afterward, officers pulled up. One officer grabbed medical equipment and took over the CPR efforts.

Takeuchi said witnesses reported there had been one, possibly two gunmen.

Soon, dozens of patrol cars lined Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, and police surrounded an apartment complex on Clairemont Mesa at Dubois Drive, just west of Genessee Avenue.

Adam Hostomsky, who lives in a third-floor condo overlooking a church and an alley, said he looked out a window when he heard a police helicopter. He saw several officers in tactical gear throughout the area, including a police sniper on the church rooftop.

The area is next to Northminster Presbyterian Church, which includes a preschool, and ensuring the safety of the children played into the decision to order the large police response.

Police could be heard over the scanner about 2:40 p.m. saying the mission was to “secure the kids inside the church.” Children were later seen being escorted from the preschool to nearby Clairemont Square shopping center.

Figueroa, Kucher and Riggins write for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

California
Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

Karen Kucher

Karen is a staff writer and editor at The San Diego Union-Tribune. She has covered everything from county government and higher education to animal issues and wildfires. These days, she focuses on breaking news and public safety issues. Karen is a native San Diegan and graduate of the University of Southern California.

Alex Riggins

Alex Riggins came to The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018 from City News Service. He previously worked in Idaho for the Times-News. The Idaho Press Club named him Rookie of the Year in 2015. He is a La Mesa native and proud Helix Highlander, Grossmont Griffin and San Diego State Aztec.

