Two in custody after shooting near San Diego State University

A shooting took place Thursday at a trolley stop at the edge of the San Diego State University campus.

Police arrested two suspects and were searching for a third after a shooting near the San Diego State University campus Thursday evening, authorities said. One person was injured in the incident.

Police responded to a call of a man shot at 5100 College Ave. near a trolley stop at 4:38 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. One victim was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, according to a statement from the university.

Neither the suspects nor the victim are affiliated with the school community, according to the university.

Advertisement

At 5:30 p.m., the university said that one suspect had been taken into custody. The school asked everyone on campus to remain indoors and be on alert.

About 15 minutes later, the university released a statement saying that a second suspect, believed to be the shooter, had been taken into custody and a weapon was recovered. All university classes and activities were canceled for the rest of the night, according to the university.

Police asked everyone to remain indoors until 7:35 p.m. as they searched campus for a third suspect believed to be connected to the shooting.

Advertisement

Following the search, police declared an “all clear,” concluding that the third suspect was not on or near campus or a threat to the school community, the university said.