Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

CVS and Walgreens begin COVID-19 vaccinations in California: What you need to know

Vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in a refrigerator
Doses of the Moderna vaccine await patients in Riverside in early February.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Ada Tseng
Share

Starting Friday, COVID-19 vaccines will be available at some CVS pharmacies in California for those currently eligible in their county. The scheduling system will open Thursday, CVS says.

The initial allocation to CVS is 250,000 doses, part of a partnership with the federal government. About 81,900 of those doses will be coming to California CVS pharmacies, to be administered in approximately 100 stores, possibly including the pharmacies inside Target stores.

In Southern California, locations will include the following, among others:

  • Agoura Hills
  • Carlsbad
  • Chula Vista
  • Huntington Beach
  • Irvine
  • Los Angeles
  • Newport Beach
  • San Diego

Appointments are required. Those can be made through CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy smartphone app. Those without internet access can call (800) 746-7287. CVS asks people not to contact individual pharmacies.

If it’s your first dose, you’ll schedule appointments for your first and second dose at the same time. You’ll receive a vaccination card that notes which vaccine you received and when you need to return. The pharmacy will also keep track of which dose you receive so you get the same second dose.

Advertisement

Appointments will probably fill up quickly, but new appointments will be added daily, CVS said.

Each pharmacy will receive only Pfizer or Moderna based on availability. But after more pharmacies are able to offer the vaccine, patients will be able to see the type of vaccine each pharmacy offers before making an appointment.

When you arrive for your appointment, staffers will ask for an insurance card, valid Social Security number, driver’s license or state ID number. The CVS website says that the vaccine will not cost you anything, but CVS will bill your insurance or the federal government for reimbursement.

Advertisement

CVS says its goal is to offer vaccines in nearly all of its 9,900 pharmacies once there is enough supply.

Walgreens also plans to begin vaccinations in stores on Friday in Riverside, Contra Costa and Placer counties. Appointments can be made through Walgreens’ scheduler at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine. You’ll need to make a Walgreens pharmacy account and complete a short screening. You’ll be able to schedule appointments for both doses at the same time.

California

County by county, here’s how to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Southern California

INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 19: The Forum in Inglewood began vaccination distribution serving as a COVID-19 vaccination site, while also serving as a COVID-19 testing site. The Forum is one of five mass-vaccination sites that opened Tuesday in Los Angeles county. Todays inoculations were only available to front line health care workers and residents and staff of skilled nursing facilities and other long-term care facilities. Inoculations for the members of the eligible tier were administered from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Los Angeles County residents may find out when they are eligible to be vaccinated by visiting vaccinatelacounty.com, which is the county's vaccination website. The Forum on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

California

County by county, here’s how to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Southern California

The process for getting a COVID-19 vaccine varies county to county.

There are also limited vaccine doses available at other pharmacies, including Vons, Albertsons, Costco and Ralphs (a subsidiary of Kroger).

Advertisement

Rite Aid says its pharmacies are prepared to administer the vaccine but haven’t received any doses yet.

Walmart is distributing vaccines in some states, but doesn’t have plans to do so in California.

Check each pharmacy’s website for the latest information on vaccine supply and how to schedule an appointment.

Science

What if my second vaccine dose is early or delayed? Here’s what the CDC says

A health care worker is vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Providence, R.I.

Science

What if my second vaccine dose is early or delayed? Here’s what the CDC says

The second shot of the COVID vaccine does not need to happen precisely 21 or 28 days after the first to be effective.
Advertisement

CaliforniaAdvice, Resources & GuidesCOVID-19 Vaccines
Ada Tseng

Ada Tseng is an assistant editor on the utility journalism team at the L.A. Times. The utility journalism team publishes stories and information that help people solve problems, answer questions and make big decisions about life in and around Los Angeles. She previously led coverage of Orange County as TimesOC’s entertainment editor, and she co-hosts the Asian American pop culture history podcast Saturday School.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement
Advertisement