Three arrested on suspicion of beating man to death in West Hollywood

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of beating a man to death last week in West Hollywood, a killing that sheriff’s detectives say was committed at a busy intersection and in front of a number of onlookers.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives on Monday arrested Neko Anthony Denson, 23; Natali Adrianna Gonzalez, 27; and Krissie Morales, 29. All three were booked on suspicion of murder, the Sheriff’s Department said. They have yet to be charged by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, a spokesman said Tuesday.

Just before 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 12, Luis Enrique Vega, 49, was beaten to death near the intersection of La Cienega Boulevard and Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The agency previously said deputies from the West Hollywood sheriff’s station were called to the intersection for a report of a fight. Before they arrived, someone flagged down officers from the Los Angeles Police Department and alerted them to a person lying in the crosswalk on the northwest corner of the intersection.

Vega, a resident of Long Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people were seen running north on La Cienega before the police arrived, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Vega and his assailants had been at the same rooftop bar and restaurant earlier that night, the Sheriff’s Department said, although it was unclear if they were involved in any kind of dispute or altercation at the bar that precipitated the attack.

The Sheriff’s Department said Vega was beaten “in front of a number of onlookers” and asked anyone who saw the attack or filmed it to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.

The three people arrested in connection with Vega’s killing are being held on $2-million bail each, booking records show. Morales and Gonzalez are residents of Los Angeles; Denson is from Maryland but had been staying in the Los Angeles area, the Sheriff’s Department said.