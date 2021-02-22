Suspect’s plea deal in child-murder case marks latest battle over L.A. County D.A.'s policies

A convicted child rapist pleaded guilty Monday to sexually abusing and murdering two young boys in Southern California in the 1980s, in a case that marked the latest battle between elected prosecutors over Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón’s reformist policies.

Kenneth Rasmuson, 59, will be sentenced to life in prison under the terms of a deal offered Monday in the brutal murders of Miguel Antero and Jeffrey Varro, both of whom were found dead in L.A. County in the 1980s after they went missing.

Rasmuson was linked to the slayings by DNA in 2015 and has been awaiting trial for years. Prosecutors had previously offered him a deal that would have spared him from facing the death penalty and seen him sentenced to life without parole, but the deal was never entered into court, according to a representative for the victims’ families.

Under the terms of the deal offered in a Pomona courtroom Monday morning by L.A. County Chief Deputy Dist. Atty. Joseph Iniguez, Rasmuson would plead guilty to both killings and be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Special circumstances allegations, which would make Rasmuson eligible for the death penalty, were dismissed as part of the negotiated plea.

Rasmuson’s case drew renewed attention in recent weeks as a result of sweeping reforms enacted by Gascón, who on his first day in office barred prosecutors in L.A. County from seeking the death penalty or filing sentencing enhancements, which can add significant prison time to sentences levied against defendants who meet a wide array of criteria. Gascón’s policies also barred prosecutors from seeking sentences of life without the possibility of parole, but the deal offered by Iniguez on Monday seemed to break with that policy.

Fearful that Rasmuson could one day be granted parole under those policies, Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer announced his intentions to lay claim to the case last week, filing murder with special circumstances charges against Rasmuson, which could lead to a death sentence.

Although Spitzer has not confirmed he would seek capital punishment, he has argued his office could claim jurisdiction over the case because Jeffrey was kidnapped in Anaheim Hills in 1981, the day before his body was found at a Pomona construction site.

When Rasmuson was first charged with the killings in 2016, the case was consolidated in Los Angeles County because the second victim, Miguel, was abducted sometime after stepping off a school bus before he was found brutally stabbed in Agoura Hills. It remains unknown exactly where Jeffrey was killed.

Rasmuson had previously served 17 years in prison for kidnapping and sodomizing a 3-year-old boy from downtown Los Angeles. He was last released from prison in 2007 and had been living at his family’s residence in Idaho before his arrest in connection with the murders in 2015.

Spitzer said Monday he would dismiss the case in Orange County only after Rasmuson was formally sentenced to life in prison. He also claimed in court Monday that he only filed charges against Rasmuson after the L.A. County prosecutors assigned to the case said they were being forced to dismiss the special circumstances against Rasmuson under duress.

Spitzer had originally planned to appear in court Monday to oppose a motion to dismiss sentencing enhancements against Rasmuson, but Gascón’s prosecutors had to withdraw that motion after a judge ruled some of Gascón’s policies regarding enhancements violated California law.

In an interview, Spitzer said the Rasmuson case was emblematic of the problems with Gascón’s broad policies, which he said don’t take into account the individual facts of cases. He called Rasmuson the “poster child for [Gascón’s] reforms.”

“He stabbed the Agoura Hills kid seven times and strangled him with his pants. That’s not someone you want to save,” Spitzer said of Rasmuson. “This is the guy you want to die in prison, and should die in prison. There’s no debate about it. I can’t even believe Gascón wants to have a discussion about it.”

Asked how he would have been able to bring Rasmuson to trial, considering the defendant was already awaiting trial for the same killing in L.A. County, Spitzer said he would have issued a warrant for Rasmuson’s arrest and hoped that L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva — a frequent critic of Gascón who oversees L.A. County’s jails and thus has custody of Rasmuson — would transfer him into the custody of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Spitzer’s move is the latest sign of a growing fracture between a small but powerful wing of elected progressive prosecutors, including Gascón, and more traditional district attorneys. San Diego County Dist. Atty. Summer Stephan is also seeking to reclaim jurisdiction over a number of charges connected to a 2019 series of crimes that spanned Southern California after Gascón sought to dismiss sentencing enhancements against the defendant, who is accused of killing two people, including an off-duty L.A. County sheriff’s deputy.