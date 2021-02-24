Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Photos | Tiger Woods ‘lucky to be alive’ after serious rollover crash on the Palos Verdes Peninsula

L.A. County Sheriff's officers investigate an accident involving golfer Tiger Woods along Hawthorne Blvd.
L.A. County sheriff’s deputies investigate an accident involving golfer Tiger Woods on Tuesday along Hawthorne Boulevard in Rancho Palos Verdes.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Times Photography Staff
The rollover crash on a steep road in Rancho Palos Verdes that badly broke legendary golfer Tiger Woods’ leg and may have jeopardized his career was an accident, and no criminal charges will be filed against Woods, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Wednesday.

“This is purely an accident,” Villanueva said at a news conference.

The vehicle rests on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods in Rancho Palos Verdes.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

The “black box” from Woods’ SUV will provide investigators with information on how fast he was driving when he lost control just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, Villanueva said.

Villanueva had previously said Woods’ vehicle was traveling at a “relatively greater speed than normal” when it crossed the center divider and rolled over, ending up about 30 yards up a hillside.

Workers move a vehicle after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods in Rancho Palos Verdes
(Mark J. Terrill / For the Times)
A law enforcement officer looks over a damaged vehicle following a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods
(Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)
A worker moves debris.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
L.A. County sheriff's deputies look over the damaged vehicle.
(Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)
Workers collect debris beside a vehicle after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods Tuesday
Workers collect debris beside the vehicle after the rollover accident involving Tiger Woods.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
L.A. County Sheriff deputy picks up a damaged sign that reads "Welcome to Rolling Hills Estates" from the scene
L.A. County Sheriff deputy picks up a damaged sign that reads “Welcome to Rolling Hills Estates” from the scene of an accident.
(David McNew / Getty Images)
A crane is used to lift a vehicle following a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods
A crane is used to lift the vehicle.
(Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)
A law enforcement officer looks over the damaged vehicle. Woods suffered leg injuries in the one-car accident and was undergoing surgery, authorities and his manager said.
(Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)
The vehicle rests on its side after the rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods.
The vehicle is towed away on Hawthorne Boulevard.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
The accident scene Tuesday.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Marks by L.A. County Sheriff's deputies are left behind after an accident involving golfer Tiger Woods
Marks by L.A. County sheriff’s deputies are left behind after the accident.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
The point of impact of an accident involving golfer Tiger Woods along Hawthorne Blvd. in Ranch Palos Verdes Tuesday.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks to the media after an accident involving golfer Tiger Woods
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
News crews stage outside of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance after Tiger Woods was hurt in a crash
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
California
Times Photography Staff

