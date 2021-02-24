Photos | Tiger Woods ‘lucky to be alive’ after serious rollover crash on the Palos Verdes Peninsula

The rollover crash on a steep road in Rancho Palos Verdes that badly broke legendary golfer Tiger Woods’ leg and may have jeopardized his career was an accident, and no criminal charges will be filed against Woods, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Wednesday.

“This is purely an accident,” Villanueva said at a news conference.

The vehicle rests on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

The “black box” from Woods’ SUV will provide investigators with information on how fast he was driving when he lost control just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, Villanueva said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Villanueva had previously said Woods’ vehicle was traveling at a “relatively greater speed than normal” when it crossed the center divider and rolled over, ending up about 30 yards up a hillside.

Workers remove the vehicle. (Mark J. Terrill / For the Times)

A law enforcement officer looks over the damaged vehicle. (Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)

A worker moves debris. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

L.A. County sheriff’s deputies look over the damaged vehicle. (Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)

Workers collect debris beside the vehicle after the rollover accident involving Tiger Woods. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Advertisement

L.A. County Sheriff deputy picks up a damaged sign that reads “Welcome to Rolling Hills Estates” from the scene of an accident. (David McNew / Getty Images)

A crane is used to lift the vehicle. (Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)

A law enforcement officer looks over the damaged vehicle. Woods suffered leg injuries in the one-car accident and was undergoing surgery, authorities and his manager said. (Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)

The vehicle rests on its side after the rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The vehicle is towed away on Hawthorne Boulevard. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

The accident scene Tuesday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Marks by L.A. County sheriff’s deputies are left behind after the accident. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The point of impact along Hawthorne Boulevard in Ranch Palos Verdes. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks to the media Tuesday after the accident involving golfer Tiger Woods. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

News crews wait outside Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, where Tiger Woods was taken after the accident. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)