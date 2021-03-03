Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

L.A. to get some much-needed rain, and some snow in the mountains

A kayaker passes sea lions sunning themselves on a dock.
A kayaker passes sea lions sunning themselves on a dock at Burton Chace Park in Marina del Rey on Tuesday.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Erin B. LoganStaff Writer 
Many Angelenos may need their umbrellas Wednesday.

A storm system brewing offshore is expected to increase clouds throughout the morning and sprinkle parts of L.A. County with rain by afternoon.

But the storm will be “pretty inconsequential,” said Mike Wofford, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “It will be just enough to wet the ground.”

Most areas that receive rain will get less than a quarter-inch.

Much of northern L.A. County and the San Fernando Valley will see no rain, Wofford said.

Long Beach will likely get some precipitation, as will Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect for the mountains in the afternoon. Between two and four inches of snow are expected to fall above 5,000 feet in the San Gabriel Mountains.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has a cold weather alert in place for Antelope Valley and the county’s mountain areas through Thursday in anticipation of below-freezing temperatures.

Dr. Muntu Davis, L.A. County’s health officer, previously urged people not to use stoves, barbecues or ovens to keep warm because of the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

There is no rain in store for Angelenos this weekend.

A system previously expected to douse parts of Southern California will now likely only bring “a little wind on Saturday,” Wofford said.

This week’s storms are not likely to make much of a dent in what has been a critically dry year for California.

December, January and February are typically the wettest part of the “water year,” which starts Oct. 1. In January, L.A.'s average rainfall is 3.12 inches, but only 2.44 inches fell this January.

California
Erin B. Logan

Erin B. Logan is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Her work has been featured in the Washington Post, National Public Radio and the Baltimore Sun. She previously studied at Vanderbilt University and American University. Though based in Washington, she’s a true southerner at heart and is always on the hunt for authentic sweet tea.

