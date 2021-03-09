Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

LAPD officer under investigation after his gun fires during altercation at house party

Exterior of LAPD headquarters
LAPD officials said an officer had been assigned home after his gun went off at a house party over the weekend. The headquarters for the Los Angeles Police Department is shown in November 2020 in downtown.
(Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
By Kevin RectorStaff Writer 
Share

A Los Angeles police officer has been assigned home and had his police powers suspended after his gun discharged during a “physical altercation” at an early-morning party at the officer’s home in the Harbor Division this weekend, authorities said.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore told the L.A. Police Commission on Tuesday that, according to a preliminary investigation, the officer was off duty and hosting a party at his house early Saturday morning when he and one of his guests got into an altercation.

When the officer reached for his gun in a drawer, the gun fired one round, which “penetrated the drawer” and “lodged in an interior wall,” Moore said.

The guest involved in the altercation left the location, and later reported the incident to the LAPD, Moore said. Internal affairs investigators are looking into the incident.

Advertisement

Moore said he had “significant concerns about the conduct of this officer.” He did not name the officer.

California
Kevin Rector

Kevin Rector is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering the Los Angeles Police Department. He started with The Times in 2020. He previously worked at the Baltimore Sun for eight years, where he was a police and investigative reporter and part of a team that won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in local reporting. He is from Maryland.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement
Advertisement