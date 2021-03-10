L.A. expects to receive $1.35 billion from the stimulus bill. Garcetti is ‘ecstatic’

L.A.’s political leaders have been buffeted by bad budget news since the outbreak of COVID-19 — business shutdowns, plummeting tax revenues, a hollowed-out tourism sector and a financial gap that has steadily grown to $750 million.

On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Garcetti and other city leaders received an unmistakably positive sign of a turnaround, with passage of a massive federal relief package that’s expected to send $1.35 billion directly to Los Angeles.

Garcetti said this week that he was “ecstatic” about the stimulus bill, which he predicted would help the city cover coronavirus expenses, pay off key debts and possibly free up money to provide additional help for struggling workers, businesses and others.

“This is not going to be excess money,” he said. “It will be able to fill the hole for this year and for next year.”

Advertisement

President Biden is expected to sign the federal stimulus bill Friday, freeing up $350 billion in aid for cities, counties and states hit by the loss of tax revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying closures. California is in line to receive $42.6 billion, with $26 billion going to the state government.

The stimulus is expected to provide $153 million to Long Beach, $192 million to Oakland and $306 million to San Diego, according to one analysis of the bill. Los Angeles County is in line to receive more than $1.9 billion.

For Los Angeles, the money comes at a crucial moment.

Advertisement

To get through the crisis, Garcetti and the City Council persuaded city workers to take a handful of unpaid days off, drained a major portion of the city’s reserves and set the stage for “deficit borrowing” — taking out a $150-million loan to cover the cost of ongoing operations. They also had begun looking at pushing payment of certain bills into the next fiscal year, which starts July 1.

With passage of the stimulus, officials are hoping the $150-million loan will no longer be necessary.

The city could still face some financial challenges if the region’s economic recovery proves to be slow, Garcetti said. City Controller Ron Galperin said in a statement Wednesday he expects taxes and other revenue to come up short for at least a few more months.

The stimulus bill will be “monumentally important” for L.A., Galperin said, not just because of the projected $1.35 billion for City Hall but also thanks to the stimulus checks going to Angelenos. The city should use its federal aid to replenish its reserves, he said, and bring back programs that were casualties of the pandemic.

Advertisement

“It should be our priority,” he said, “to ensure that neighborhood services families rely on don’t get cut or reduced, and to fully restore any that have suffered, especially in historically underserved communities.”

Times staff writer Sarah D. Wire contributed to this report.