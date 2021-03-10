L.A. area hit by rain and thunder, snow in the mountains

A winter storm reached the L.A. area early Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and thunder, as well as the threat of mudflows in areas recently burned by wildfires.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for much of L.A. County, including the southern portions of the Bobcat and Ranch 2 burn scars, after nearly a quarter of an inch of rain fell in 20 minutes in Arcadia.

The weather service warned that minor mud and debris flows were possible there and around Highway 39 in Azusa and Monrovia.

In some areas, residents were awakened by thunder and lightning in the early morning hours.

The storm is expected to last through Thursday and dump up to an inch of rain in most areas, according to Joe Sirard, a meteorologist for the weather service in Oxnard. Some areas could see 1.5 inches of rain, Sirard said.

By 5 a.m. Wednesday, 0.58 inches of rain fell on downtown L.A.

Long Beach received nearly a quarter of an inch of rain, while Calabasas got 0.39 inches and areas in the Santa Monica mountain range got 0.41 inches.

If there is thunder or lightning, people should take shelter, Sirard said.

“Thunderstorms are dangerous. If you hear thunder, either stay in your vehicle or go indoors,” Sirard said. “People don’t want to be outdoors when it’s lightning.”

Wind gusts could reach 50 mph, Sirard warned.

The storm moved into Southern California late Tuesday, dumping between 0.30 and 0.70 inches of rain across San Louis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. Some areas got an estimated inch of rain.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday for the Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica mountain range, because of the cold, wet weather.

Between 6 and 12 inches of snow are expected to fall in the mountains above 4,500 feet. Snowfall could surpass 15 inches in some areas.

Less than two inches of snow are expected in the foothills around the Antelope and Cuyama valleys, forecasters predicted.

Low visibility, blowing snow and icy roads could create dangerous driving conditions at higher elevations of the 5 Freeway.

As snow fell early Wednesday, Highway Patrol escorted vehicles through the Grapevine. The area could see 1 to 3 inches of snow by Thursday, Sirard said.

Higher elevations of Highway 14 could see a dusting of snow. Snow levels are expected to drop late Wednesday to 2,500 feet.

L.A. County previously extended a cold weather alert for the Antelope Valley and the mountains through Saturday in anticipation of below-freezing temperatures.

Dr. Muntu Davis, L.A. County’s health officer, warned that children, the elderly and people with disabilities are especially vulnerable to the cold conditions.

Dry weather is expected to return for the weekend with warmer temperatures. The weather service said light rain is possible early next week.

This week’s winter storms are not likely to make much of a dent in what has been a critically dry year for California.

December, January and February are typically the wettest part of the water year, which starts Oct. 1.

L.A.'s average rainfall total in January is 3.12 inches, but only 2.44 inches fell this January.