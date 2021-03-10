Still unclear when indoor dining will be allowed in L.A. County despite COVID-19 gains

Los Angeles County is poised to potentially lift some coronavirus-related economic restrictions as soon as this weekend, but whether indoor dining will be among the reopenings remains an open question at this point.

Restaurant dining rooms have been largely off-limits to the public countywide since July. But with the county set to progress into the red tier — the second rung up California’s reopening ladder — those spaces could once again be open at limited capacity, provided health officials sign off.

While California allows limited indoor dining for counties in the red tier, local health officers have the power to keep more stringent rules in place, if they think doing so is warranted.

During a briefing Wednesday, L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer did not specify how, or whether, the county-specific rules might ultimately differ, as health officials are still discussing that with the Board of Supervisors and representatives from relevant business sectors.

Advertisement

“We’re working on the guidance for restaurants, for movie theaters, for personal care sites — all of which have really different opportunities while we’re in the red tier,” she said. “Those should be released tomorrow.”

She cautioned, though, that further reopening is not cause to throw caution to the wind. L.A. County has gotten to this point because the conscious choices made by residents and businesses have worked in concert to drive down coronavirus transmission — but that progress is not inevitable, and could easily be reversed.

“I am going to urge all the businesses to, tomorrow, take a hard look at the directives,” she said. “We do need everyone to be 100% compliant with them so that we really can, in fact, stay on this recovery journey.”

Advertisement

Other counties have allowed indoor dining to resume with restrictions when they crossed into the red tier.

Restaurants have been hammered by closures and limitations implemented throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. While operators and prospective patrons alike have lobbied against such restrictions — at times going to court in a bid to overturn them — health officials have maintained that reducing lengthy, close-quartered clustering between unmasked members of different households, as can occur at restaurants, is among the more effective ways to rein in coronavirus transmission.

Earlier this week, Ferrer pointed to a study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which found that the rate of COVID-19 deaths slowed in counties where states required masks, and sped up in counties where states allowed on-site restaurant dining.

Advertisement

“That’s something that we’ll need to take into account as we begin more reopenings in our restaurants,” she said.

Counties that reach the red tier — still the second strictest of California’s four-category, color-coded reopening blueprint — can allow indoor restaurant dining and movie theaters to reopen at 25% capacity or up to 100 people, whichever is less. Indoor gyms and dance and yoga studios can open at 10% capacity. Museums, zoos and aquariums can open indoor activities at 25% capacity, and nonessential stores and libraries can open at 50% capacity, up from 25%.

The red tier, however, still keeps a number of venues closed, such as convention centers; bars, breweries and distilleries where no meals are provided; indoor swimming pools; indoor entertainment areas such as bowling alleys, escape rooms and laser tag facilities; and indoor card rooms.

If L.A. County remains on the right path, Ferrer said entering the even more-lenient orange tier could become a realistic possibility in as soon as a few weeks.

Advertisement

“It’s not just putting out new guidance, it’s having everybody take to heart the need to still take a lot of protections so that we keep each other safe,” she said.