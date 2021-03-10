3-year-old injured in drive-by shooting on 105 Freeway

A Los Angeles man was driving home on the 105 Freeway with his 3-year-old son Tuesday night when someone pulled up in another car and began shooting, hitting the boy in the leg, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man, a 29-year-old Los Angeles resident, was headed westbound on the freeway in Downey at 10:30 p.m. when he heard gunshots, said CHP spokesman Marcos Iniguez.

At least two bullets hit the man’s car, piercing both right side doors. Then, his son, strapped in a car seat in the back, began crying.

“He thought his son was crying because he heard the shots,” Iniguez said. “Then he looked over and saw his son was bleeding, and that’s when he realized he was shot.”

The other car, a black passenger vehicle, sped off.

The father pulled off the freeway between Lakewood Boulevard and the 710 Freeway to call 911 and care for his son, Iniguez said.

The CHP is investigating the shooting and searching for the person who fired the gun. The motive is unknown.

“As far as we know, it was just some random freeway shooting,” Iniguez said.

The boy was hospitalized overnight and is expected to make a full recovery, the father told Iniguez Wednesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact (562) 868-0503.