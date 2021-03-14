O.C. restaurants, other businesses open indoor operations; L.A. to follow suit Monday

Restaurants, gyms and other businesses in Orange County and San Bernardino County are reopening indoor operations Sunday as some COVID-19 restrictions have lifted, with Los Angeles County set to follow suit on Monday.

Orange County officials said they were eager to get businesses going again, although at limited capacity, after months of devastating restrictions as the coronavirus raged.

“It feels like we’re finally turning the corner and people are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett said in an interview Friday,

Beginning Sunday, 13 counties — Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Contra Costa, Sonoma, Placer, Mendocino, San Benito, Tuolumne, Siskiyou, Amador, Colusa and Mono — will exit the purple tier, the most restrictive in the state’s color-coded reopening blueprint, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Counties in the red tier will be permitted to resume indoor dining at restaurants and showings at movie theaters at 25% capacity, welcome students in seventh through 12th grades back to campuses , reopen indoor gyms and dance and yoga studios at 10% capacity, and expand capacity restrictions at nonessential stores and libraries.

Museums, zoos and aquariums also can reopen indoor operations, at 25% capacity.

Amusement parks can reopen at 15% capacity, with other modifications, starting April 1. Long-closed attractions such as Disneyland, Universal Studios, Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain are still weeks away from welcoming visitors — who must be California residents — after being closed for a year.

Outdoor sports — with fans — and outdoor live performances also will be allowed to resume April 1, subject to the following limitations: For counties still in the strictest tier, purple, capacity will still be limited to 100 people or fewer, and attendance will be regionally limited. Advance reservations will be required, and there will be no concession or concourse sales. In the red tier, available capacity will increase and be limited to 20%, with primarily in-seat concession sales.

L.A. County health officials — along with the health departments of the cities of Long Beach and Pasadena — said red-level reopenings would take effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

L.A. County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said the decision to wait until Monday was “really to give businesses some time” to prepare and appropriately modify their operations.

Another 13 counties — San Diego, Riverside, Sacramento, Ventura, San Joaquin, Tulare, Santa Barbara, Monterey, Kings, Sutter, Yuba, Lake and Tehama — are poised to join the red tier as soon as Wednesday, provided their coronavirus metrics remain steady.