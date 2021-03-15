8 to 10 people hit by car near San Diego City College, police say

Eight to 10 people were struck by a car in a tunnel underneath San Diego City College on Monday morning and the driver took off running, police said.

Police and paramedics responded to B Street west of 16th Street shortly after 9 a.m., Officer Scott Lockwood said.

Authorities have not said who may have been injured, and the area was blocked from public view. However, homeless people often take shelter in the spot, and tents usually line the sidewalks.

Several medics were called to tend to the victims. Lockwood said the driver ran off, but police have detained one person. It was not immediately clear whether it was the suspected driver.

More than five dozen firefighters were sent to the scene, as well as two chaplains, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue’s online incident page.

The area is a short tunnel in a stretch west of 16th and east of Park Boulevard. The top of the tunnel is known as Curran Plaza, and is part of the school.

No further information was immediately available.