Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

8 to 10 people hit by car near San Diego City College, police say

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share
SAN DIEGO — 

Eight to 10 people were struck by a car in a tunnel underneath San Diego City College on Monday morning and the driver took off running, police said.

Police and paramedics responded to B Street west of 16th Street shortly after 9 a.m., Officer Scott Lockwood said.

Authorities have not said who may have been injured, and the area was blocked from public view. However, homeless people often take shelter in the spot, and tents usually line the sidewalks.

Several medics were called to tend to the victims. Lockwood said the driver ran off, but police have detained one person. It was not immediately clear whether it was the suspected driver.

Advertisement

More than five dozen firefighters were sent to the scene, as well as two chaplains, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue’s online incident page.

The area is a short tunnel in a stretch west of 16th and east of Park Boulevard. The top of the tunnel is known as Curran Plaza, and is part of the school.

No further information was immediately available.

California
Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement
Advertisement