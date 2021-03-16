Private investigator shot while trying to detain bail jumper; Chula Vista police looking for gunman

Chula Vista police were looking for a suspected gunman early Tuesday after a bounty hunter was shot Monday night while trying to capture a parolee who apparently jumped bail, authorities said.

SWAT officers surrounded a house in the San Diego area after police were called shortly after 8:45 p.m. from the hospital where a gunshot victim turned up. The victim, a bail recovery agent, suffered two gunshot wounds but was expected to survive, said Chula Vista police Lt. David Oyos.

The victim and a second recovery agent told police they last saw the shooter heading back toward the house before they drove to the hospital, so police returned to the area and set up a perimeter around the house, Oyos said.

“By the time we got back out there to the house, we didn’t know if he was in the house. We are trying to ascertain if he’s still there,” Oyos said.

A 10News-TV reporter at the scene reported on Twitter shortly before 7 a.m. that officers were using a loudspeaker to call the suspect’s name. They also were using a drone to assist in their search and had set off a flash bang, a device that emits a loud noise. KUSI-TV reported the neighborhood was shut down and showed video of SWAT officers pointing guns at a home.

Police said the suspect, believed to be 36 or 37, was being sought on a warrant for evading and also was a parolee. Oyos said police assume the man failed to show up for court and a bail bondsman who posted the bond sent the recovery agents.

No details about what led up the shooting were immediately available.