1,000-gallon sewage spill shuts part of Newport Beach bay

A section of Newport Beach waters is closed after nearly 1,000 gallons of sewage spilled Monday, the OC Health Care Agency said.

An “operator error” caused the spill during routine maintenance of a sewer main line, the agency said in a news release.

The closure, which is less than a mile long, affects a stretch of bay waters between Bayside Drive Beach and China Cove.

PRESS RELEASE: Our Environmental Health division has closed the bay water area from Bayside Drive Beach to China Cove due to a sewage spill of approximately 1,000 gallons caused by operator error during routine maintenance of sewer main line. https://t.co/Gbw7gAmjGX #ocbeachinfo pic.twitter.com/SGxLXEyjoL — OC Health Care Agency (@ochealth) March 16, 2021

Advertisement

The area will remain closed for ocean contact sports until water quality tests show it reaches acceptable levels.

Ocean waters in Orange County were already under a rain advisory following the light showers that soaked the region Monday. The rains cause runoff from storm drains, creeks and rivers to seep into the ocean, leading to a sometimes dangerous rise in the ocean’s bacteria level.

The OC Health Care Agency advises swimmers and surfers to stay out of the water for three days after rainstorms.