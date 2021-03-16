Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

1,000-gallon sewage spill shuts part of Newport Beach bay

A great blue heron overlooks Newport Harbor in Newport Beach.
A great blue heron searches for food on the dock overlooking Newport Harbor in Newport Beach in November. A sewage spill has shuttered part of the shoreline in Newport Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Faith E. PinhoStaff Writer 
A section of Newport Beach waters is closed after nearly 1,000 gallons of sewage spilled Monday, the OC Health Care Agency said.

An “operator error” caused the spill during routine maintenance of a sewer main line, the agency said in a news release.

The closure, which is less than a mile long, affects a stretch of bay waters between Bayside Drive Beach and China Cove.

The area will remain closed for ocean contact sports until water quality tests show it reaches acceptable levels.

Ocean waters in Orange County were already under a rain advisory following the light showers that soaked the region Monday. The rains cause runoff from storm drains, creeks and rivers to seep into the ocean, leading to a sometimes dangerous rise in the ocean’s bacteria level.

The OC Health Care Agency advises swimmers and surfers to stay out of the water for three days after rainstorms.

Faith E. Pinho

Faith E. Pinho is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.

