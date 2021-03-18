LAPD investigating homicide in Encino; possible suspect in custody

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday afternoon were investigating a homicide in Encino that may be linked to a nearby assault, police said.

At 11:50 a.m., LAPD officers and paramedics responded to a report of a man with lacerations on his arm near the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and White Oak Avenue, said Officer Jader Chaves, an LAPD spokesman. The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Later Thursday, officers were called to the 17700 block of Alonzo Place for a report of a man armed with a hatchet, Chaves said. Officers found a body at the location, and homicide detectives from the LAPD’s Valley Bureau took over the scene.

A “possible suspect” was taken into custody nearby on Karen Drive, Chaves said. A description of the potential suspect or information on how he was apprehended was not immediately available.

Details of the incidents were scarce Thursday afternoon, but Chaves said the police were trying to determine whether the assault and homicide were connected.

A call to the Valley Bureau detectives’ office wasn’t immediately returned.