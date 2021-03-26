Final holdouts are reported arrested at homeless camp in Echo Park

The last two holdouts were reported to have been arrested Friday morning at Echo Park Lake, bringing an apparent close to a more than yearlong saga that saw as many as 200 homeless people camped in one of the city’s most scenic and beloved parks, building what they said was a better community for those without homes in Los Angeles.

Ayman Ahmed and David Busch-Lilly were taken into custody, organizers of the group GroundGame LA, which advocates for homeless people, said they were told by a Los Angeles Police Department officer. An LAPD spokesman said he could not immediately confirm that. An organizer with GroundGame later said the two had been released.

Earlier in the morning, Ahmed and Busch-Lilly said by phone that they believed they were the only people still there, with a third person coming in and out of the park, which is closed to news media.

Advertisement

The decision to close the park and clear out the encampment sparked protests Wednesday and Thursday in the Echo Park area. Protesters, journalists and legal observers were detained after police issued a dispersal order, then blocked in the crowd.

City officials posted notices on Wednesday night stating that the park would be closed the following evening so that crews could make repairs to the park. Most of the people who had been living in the vast encampment, which included a communal kitchen and garden, had left as night fell Thursday. Residents of the camp had been warned they could be arrested for remaining after 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

“We were fully prepared and expected to get arrested last night, but they never showed up,” Ahmed said in a phone interview. “So we’re just in a state of limbo right now. This is our home, so we’re not leaving til they kick us out.”

Workers from the nonprofit Urban Alchemy had walked the park, asking people if they wanted to go to hotel rooms. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority said that as of Friday more than 180 people at the park had been provided some kind of shelter, including 138 placed in the Project Roomkey program that provides hotel rooms. Ground Game LA provided hotel rooms for another 10 people, according to cofounder Ashley Bennett.

Advertisement

Others spent the night on the streets. Zach Coughlin, who walked away from the Echo Park encampment on Thursday loaded down with a heavy pack and rolling luggage, said he had spent the night outside City Hall East.

He and Karissa DeAngelis said they had been in a hotel room through Project Roomkey before, but had to leave after their room suffered water damage from a storm. Another group has offered them help getting an apartment, but so far they said they haven’t found a landlord willing to rent them a unit they can afford.

They turned down an offer to be taken to a new hotel room through Project Roomkey because they said their caseworker told them they would have to “start all over” in the housing process if they did.

“I’ve got our house on our back,” Coughlin said Thursday. “I guess we’re going to go back to what we did before.”

Advertisement

Ahmed said he refused to be “evicted from our lawful shelter,” arguing that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he and fellow campers had created something better for unhoused people than Project Roomkey or the other shelter options offered by the city.

“What we’ve built is one of the solutions to homelessness,” he said. “The city just refuses to acknowledge it.”

Before the park was fenced off, the lakeside encampment had grown to nearly 200 tents and become a polarizing issue among Echo Park residents, some of whom joined homeless people in protest, others of whom applauded the decision to close the park, complaining of trash and criminal activity in a treasured patch of green space. City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell said this week that the park had become “a dangerous, chaotic environment for all users.”

Advertisement

Times staff writer Kevin Rector contributed to this report.