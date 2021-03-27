Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
First Lady Jill Biden to visit California next week for Cesar Chavez holiday

Jill Biden gesturing while speaking to reporters
Jill Biden is expected to visit the Forty Acres monument outside Delano, Calif., on Wednesday at an event honoring the late labor leader Cesar Chavez’s birthday.
By Matt StilesStaff Writer 
First Lady Jill Biden plans to visit the Forty Acres monument north of Bakersfield on Wednesday — the birthday of the late civil rights leader and labor organizer Cesar Chavez.

The White House said the “Day of Action” event in Delano would include the Cesar Chavez Foundation, United Farm Workers, and the UFW Foundation.

The location, now a National Historic Monument, is where Chavez — the son of migrant farm workers — first drew national attention to the harsh conditions for agricultural workers in the late 1960s with his union organizing, marches, boycotts and hunger strikes.

President Biden has sought to highlight Chavez’s legacy, selecting a bronze bust of the labor leader for the most visible position behind his desk in the Oval Office.

Chavez’s birthday is celebrated as a state holiday in California.

Matt Stiles

Matt Stiles is a senior reporter for the Los Angeles Times who combines traditional reporting with computer programming, data analysis and data visualization to find and tell compelling stories about the state. Contact him confidentially using the Signal smartphone app: (202) 670-8742.

