Long Beach resident kills two men during alleged break-in of his house

Two men were killed in Long Beach after they allegedly broke into a home and were shot by a man who lived there, Long Beach police officials said Sunday.

Police officers were called at 5 p.m. Saturday to the 3700 block of East Esther Street after a man reported the shooting deaths of two men at his residence, according to a Long Beach Police Department statement.

Six suspects allegedly broke into the home and tried to rob the man, police said. The man fired his weapon, striking two men. Officers found one body inside and the other on the front walkway.

Both men had gunshot wounds to their upper torsos and officers performed life-saving measures, police said. Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived and determined that the men had died.

The other robbery suspects fled, police said. Police said authorities had not yet identified the men who were killed or notified their family members of the deaths.

Police said they were still investigating a motive for the incident but believe it was gang-related.

Detectives served a search warrant on the residence and seized “large quantities” of marijuana, firearms and cash, according to the department’s statement.

Police said they do not believe the suspects knew the resident.

People who live at the residence are cooperating with detectives, who are trying to determine whether they were victims of the crime, police said.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact Long Beach homicide detectives Michael Hubbard and Ethan Shear at (562) 570-7244

