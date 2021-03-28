Woman dies after being struck by car while chasing robbery suspects, authorities say

A woman died Friday in Lancaster after giving chase to two possible robbers, who then ran her over with a car, authorities said.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 44000 block of 15th Street West at about 8:20 p.m. and found the 31-year-old woman lying in the street with severe injuries, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Detectives later learned the woman and her boyfriend might have been robbed inside a nearby apartment complex, according to authorities. The woman was seen chasing after two men who ran from the complex and jumped into a light-colored sedan, running her over as they drove away, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The victim’s identity was not released.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.