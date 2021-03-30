Celebrating Women Photographers: Dania Maxwell

In honor of Women’s History Month, the Los Angeles Times photography department would like to highlight our award-winning female staff photographers.
Dania Maxwell joined The Times’ photography staff in 2018. Previously she was a staff photographer for the Naples Daily News in Florida. Maxwell also spent two years freelancing in Colombia, where she produced a short documentary film about the Wayuu people and how they are affected by one of the world’s largest open coal mines in La Guajira.
Maxwell’s honors include Emmy, POYi, Sigma Delta Chi and Edward R. Murrow awards for her work photographing and filming an adolescent boy becoming a man while he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.
She was drawn to photojournalism through her interest in people and their stories. Early in her career, Maxwell believed she’d work as a sociologist or an anthropologist; however, sometime in her 20s, she found that a camera provided the type of access that allowed her to communicate those narratives.
I love that my job inserts me into the community in the most intimate way. I also love that I can contribute to how things are seen and remembered through images.
Dania Maxwell
Behind the photograph:
This image was made during a peak in the COVID-19 pandemic. The original assignment I was sent out to photograph for this story was a not very visual question-and-answer session in a room at the police station.
Afterward, I wrote down some phone numbers and called the station regularly to see if they had any outreach events planned. So I hopped on board when they told me they were going to deliver donations to the community one day.
I remember being really touched by how deep the needs of the community are and how much the gesture to provide goods for people can help.
Dania Maxwell
Behind the photograph:
This image was made in the afternoon toward the end of Mauro Rios’ workday. I had walked with Mauro Rios from the early morning for a total of eight miles. I find the best pictures are made after I’ve spent a considerable amount of time with someone because they are so relaxed around me and my camera.
I remember being amazed by how hard-working he was and that selling ice cream to the Pico-Union neighborhood over the years has put his two kids through college in Mexico.
It’s important to remember that this image was made during the pandemic. Rios might not have delivered the boy his popsicle this way in another moment because he would have taken his cart to the boy’s school rather than his building.
I think this picture shows Mauro Rios’s dignity, that he works hard and that he likes what he does.
I hope that when folks hear a paletero in the future they’re more interested in buying from them because of this picture.
Dania Maxwell
Behind the photograph:
I remember walking into the restaurant and being excited that the tablecloths looked so vibrant because they really complemented the food. I used two external lights to make this image. In food photography, sometimes the simpler the better, but it takes some time to figure out the right composition. There were a lot of other frames before I got this one just right.
A friend of the owner popped inside the restaurant and I asked if she was willing to use her hands for the image. Also, I was lucky enough to taste both of these dishes, so I can attest that the taste is as good as it looks!
This image was made for the Times’ 101 Best Restaurants series and I was grateful to work on a story that highlighted restaurants in Los Angeles because so many businesses have been deeply hurt and shuttered by the pandemic.
I do hope that my images helped the businesses we profiled flourish in some way.
Dania Maxwell
Behind the photograph:
When I asked Mizon Garde, a Filipina woman, if she could change into her entire burlesque costume for this photoshoot and she was on board, I remember thinking that the portrait would be that much better. And it was!
I used one external light for this picture, and I could not have made it without Garde’s commitment on the other end as well. She gave me her time and wanted to make a good picture just as much as I did. That makes all the difference.
I think culture is a fluid concept. I hope this image helps add to the conversation about Filipina American women, specifically, who are breaking from the norm of what is expected from them.
Dania Maxwell
The perils of parenting through a pandemic
